CSU sells out single-game tickets for opening game

Single-game tickets for the first game in CSU's new on-campus football stadium have sold out, school officials said Monday.

Fans can still obtain tickets to the game through season-ticket packages and as part of three-game mini-plan packages.

CSU has sold more than 14,000 season tickets — a record — for the 2017 season and more than 1,000 mini-plans, athletic director Joe Parker said last week. The new stadium has 36,500 seats and total capacity of 41,000, but 10,500 seats are set aside for students each game, and visiting teams also have an allotment of tickets available to distribute to their players' and coaches' families and friends and sell to fans.

The sellout of single-game tickets was announced just hours after the university began pre-sales of single-game tickets for the coming season for faculty, staff, donors, alumni and season-ticket holders. Single-game tickets for the other five home games on the Rams' 2017 schedule go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Wednesday online at CSURams.com/tickets, over the phone at 800-491-7267 or in person at the McGraw Athletic Center ticket office west of Moby Arena.

