CSU student affected by travel ban hopes to be back in U.S this weekend

Hanan Isweiri and her son in Jordan. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A Colorado State University student who was stuck in her home country of Libya following President Donald Trump's travel ban hopes to be back in the United States this weekend.

On Friday, a A U.S. judge temporarily blocked the ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

Hanan Isweiri had traveled to Libya with her one-year-old son for her father's funeral and to visit with her sick mother. She has been living in the United States since 2010. Her husband and three other children are currently in Fort Collins.

She is earning her doctorate at CSU’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture

Isweiri was traveling back to the United States last week but was stopped in Jordan after President Trump's executive order. It temporarily banned travel from seven countries including Libya.

A family spokesman says Isweiri is currently in Turkey. Now that the ban has been temporarily lifted, she plans to travel to Germany where she hopes she can get a flight to Boston.

