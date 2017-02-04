CSU student returns from Libya during travel ban stoppage

Hanan Isweiri is working on her doctorate at Colorado State University.

FORT COLLINS - The home of Manar Buhalfaya was not complete as long her mother and infant brother remain stranded trying to return from Libya during the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

"It was hard especially like as a teenager girl like finding out it was gonna be awhile till her mom came back," Manar said.

Hanan Isweiri and her one-year-old son traveled back to Libya to attend her father's funeral and help care for her sick mother in Benghazi. She is a doctoral student at Colorado State University living in Fort Collins since 2010 with her four children and husband Ahmed. Isweiri is studying in CSU's Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture.

"We've gotten a lot of support from my friends and other families around us, but it's just not the same when your mom is like halfway around the world," Manar said.

PREVIOUS STORY: CSU student affected by travel ban hopes to be back in U.S this weekend

PREVIOUS STORY: CSU Ph.D. student stranded abroad with baby following travel ban

She was stuck in foreign airports from Jordan to Turkey to Germany trying to find any way to return to Colorado. Friday afternoon, the family got the news it was waiting for when a federal judge issued a temporary halt to the travel ban.

"Yesterday, when they like halted it, I was like, oh my gosh, it happened," Manar said.

The court's actions created a window for Isweiri to come back to the United States. She flew to Boston on Saturday where she was detained by immigration officials and no guarantee that she could come home.

"I kinda really got scared that she wasn't gonna come back," Manar said.

Saturday night, Manar and her family receive word that Isweiri is leaving the Boston airport to stay in a hotel. She is clear to return to Colorado Sunday morning.

"I am happy now. I am very happy," Ahmed Buhalfaya, husband, said.

Ahmed Buhalfaya shows his emotions upon hearing the news that his wife is cleared to return to Colorado from Libya. (Photo: Chris Cheline)

Instead of more waiting, Manar started celebrating. Her mother is almost home.

"The fact that my mom is now in the U.S. and is able to move from Boston, Massachusetts to Denver, Colorado in a matter of a plane ride is extravagantly amazing," Manar said.

(© 2017 KUSA)