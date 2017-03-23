CU Boulder graduate student wins national award for building bridges in foreign countries

Courtesy: Zach Banachowski

KUSA - What’s your greatest college accomplishment?

Maybe you hosted a wild party that was the talk of the year, or you wrote an essay that got a stellar grade and the teacher used it as an example for future classes - or maybe you learned how to cook healthy meals and fought off the freshman 15.

One University of Colorado Boulder graduate student helped change lives. Jay Arehart helped build three pedestrian bridges in Bolivia during his time at CU Boulder.

He just won the 'Bridges to Prosperity’s Builder of the Year' award for it, which is given to only one select student from universities across the country.CU Boulder is proudly (and rightfully) bragging about it on its website.

Bridges to Prosperity is a nonprofit organization that aims to build footbridges in developing rural communities, to give better access to things such as health care and education. Arehart, a soon-to-be architectural engineering graduate, joined CU's chapter of Bridges to Prosperity in his sophomore year of college.

Arehart worked to expand the group during his time there, eventually acting as a leader of the group.

He’s been on two builds in Bolivia, has helped design a third and is working on a fourth bridge in South Africa and will head out there to Swaziland in May after he graduates to help setup and teach others how to build bridges.

“As a student, I just wanted to do something a little bit different than sitting in classes taking tests and going over the summer getting an internship,” Arehart told 9NEWS. “I wanted to do something more applicable to the real world and actually helping people.”

While he’s surprised and thankful for the award, Arehart recognizes that he doesn’t do this to be rewarded.

“It's a title, it's an award, but it’s the backbone of what the award stands for that I think is more important,” he said. "The real recognition is in the work that you're doing in these developing communities and the interactions you have with them."

