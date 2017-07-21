CU's College of Engineering aims to boost female enrollment

An aerial view of Boulder (Photo: Wikipedia)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - The new dean of the University of Colorado's College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bobby Braun, is setting goals so ambitious even he admits the college may not meet them.



The Daily Camera reports Braun launched a set of goals Thursday separate from the university's own framework.



Within five years, the College of Engineering intends to be the school first of its kind to achieve an undergraduate population that's 50 percent women.



In the same span, the college aspires to hire 20 faculty who align with their research vision; establish an endowment to fund global program development; place at least 10 percent of faculty on assignments that shape the national agenda; and conduct a biannual climate survey for all faculty, staff and students with results shared between all levels.

© 2017 Associated Press