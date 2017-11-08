Cut gas line prompts evacuations in Arvada

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

KUSA - A cut gas line near a busy Arvada intersection Wednesday morning forced some nearby businesses to be evacuated.

The Arvada Fire Protection District tweeted that the six-inch line was cut in the area of West 58th Avenue and Independence Street.

Independence is closed between West 57th Avenue and 58th as crews conduct repairs.

Firefighters as well as Xcel Energy arrived at the scene.

There’s no word yet for when the repairs are expected to be completed.

