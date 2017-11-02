Cut gas line spurs road closure, evacuations in Greenwood Village

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A portion of Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village has shut down because of a cut natural gas line.

The westbound lanes of Arapahoe are closed from Yosemite St. to Greenwood Plaza Blvd, near the Torchy's Tacos.

South Metro Fire Rescue says Chase Bank, Pinto Chiropractic, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, T-Mobile and Torchy's Tacos have been evacuated.

Xcel is now on the scene, who says it's possible an electrical line was also hit.

Drivers here should expect traffic delays.

Westbound Arapahoe Road is closed from Yosemite St. to Greenwood Plaza Blvd due to the cut natural gas line. 1 restaurant is evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EaebqPu2Wu — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 2, 2017

