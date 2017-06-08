KUSA
Cyclist killed in crash near Chatfield Reservoir

Allison Sylte , KUSA 10:04 AM. MDT June 08, 2017

KUSA - A bicyclist was killed after a crash with a SUV Wednesday morning near Chatfield Reservoir.

Littleton Fire says it happened in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and C-470 just before 8 a.m. 

Southbound Wadsworth is closed in the area for the investigation. The off-ramp at C-470 is also closed, according to Littleton Fire.

There’s no estimated time for reopening.

The cyclist has not been identified, but Colorado State Patrol says he is a man. 

This area is very popular for cyclists, who often ride at both Deer Creek Canyon and near Chatfield Reservoir. The C-470 trail also is in the area.

