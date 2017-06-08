Cyclist killed in crash near Chatfield Reservoir

A bicyclist was killed in a collsion with a vehicle near Wadsworth and Deer Creek Canyon. (Photo: Courtesy CSP_Golden)

KUSA - A bicyclist was killed after a crash with a SUV Wednesday morning near Chatfield Reservoir.

Littleton Fire says it happened in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and C-470 just before 8 a.m.

Southbound Wadsworth is closed in the area for the investigation. The off-ramp at C-470 is also closed, according to Littleton Fire.

There’s no estimated time for reopening.

The cyclist has not been identified, but Colorado State Patrol says he is a man.

This area is very popular for cyclists, who often ride at both Deer Creek Canyon and near Chatfield Reservoir. The C-470 trail also is in the area.

SB Wadsworth at C470 will remain closed for an undetermined time after a fatal auto/bicycle accident. The off-ramp @ C470 are closed. pic.twitter.com/1qTR6vxi2q — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) June 8, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV