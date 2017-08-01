DA: Fatal Walmart shooting was self defense

KUSA - The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says the man accused of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of a Longmont Walmart last month was acting in self-defense and will not face any charges.
Joseph Anderson, 34, was arrested by Loveland Police last week following a multi-day manhunt.
He initially faced second-degree murder charges in the death of 33-year-old Keith Williams.
According to prosecutors, Anderson was meeting with Williams’ ex-girlfriend in the Walmart parking lot in during the early morning hours of July 23 when Williams showed up and appeared “angry.”
Investigators say Williams proceeded to pick up a 16-inch tire thumper and “aggressively approach” Anderson. Surveillance video showed the two in a brief fight before Anderson fired one shot, hitting Williams in the chest.
The shooting sparked a manhunt for Anderson, whose vehicle was impounded by Westminster Police after he was named as a suspect.
He was ultimately arrested Wednesday evening, but since the charges were dropped, is no longer in custody.
