DA: Street racers caused 17-year-old's death

Gabriel Gutierrez-Flores, top left, Brazelle Martinez, top right, and Kylie Mazzetta, bottom, are charged in the death of a 17-year-old on Hampden Avenue last month.

DENVER - Three people have been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old who was killed last month in a wreck on West Hampden Avenue.

The victim, Manuel Castillo, was stopped on Hampden near Sheridan Boulevard on Jan. 22 because two vehicles in front of him were stopped and preparing to street race, prosecutors say.

Kylie Mazzetta, 28, is accused of rear-ended Castillo’s sedan, pushing it into one of the vehicles that was preparing to race. He was severely injured and later died.

Mazzetta was arrested on the night of the crash and is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Brazelle Martinez, 25, and Fred Junior Gutierrez-Flores, 22, were allegedly driving the two stopped cars. They are charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injured and reckless driving.

Martinez was arrested on Feb. 15. Gutierrez-Flores was arrested on Feb. 9.

They are each being held on a $50,000 bond. All three have posted bail.



