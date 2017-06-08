D.A. to review fatal running store crash

(Photo: Victoria Sanchez, KUSA)

PARKER - The Parker Police Department is handing over its investigation into the crash at RNK Running store to the District Attorney.

The accident happened in on April 29. A car crashed into the store, killing 12-year-old Rylie Guentensberger, who the store her mom. She was one of seven people injured, and died in the hospital 27 days after the accident.

Police said the driver who caused the crash had a medical emergency. They did not recommend charges against the driver.

Now, the District Attorney's office will review the investigation.

Parker Police say the review is not related to new information or evidence in the case.

