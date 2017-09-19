Damage prompts ‘severe' light rail delays

Light rail train (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER - What RTD says could be due to “possible damage on the overhead catenary system” has prompted what they’re categorizing as “severe” delays on four popular light rail lines Tuesday afternoon.

The delays, which are between 30 and 60 minutes, are impacting the E, F, H and R lines.

In fact, all service on the E, F and H lines is suspended between the Interstate 25 and Broadway stations and Belleview. RTD says bus shuttles are en route.

There’s no word yet on when service will return to normal. RTD first tweeted about the delays just after noon and that service would be suspended at around 12:45 p.m.

According to Amtrak’s website, a catenary system is what provides electrical hour to light rail trains.

