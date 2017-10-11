Daughter of CSU associate athletic director killed in house fire

Poudre Fire Authority personnel respond to a house fire on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. One woman died in the fire (Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Colorado State University has identified the woman who died in a Sunday Fort Collins house fire.

Rachael Max, 32, died in the blaze at 4512 Idledale Drive, on the southwest outskirts of the city.

Max is the daughter of Doug Max, former CSU track coach and longtime athletics administrator.

CSU’s athletic department has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Doug Max and his wife, Cindy, as they deal with funeral costs and funding repairs of the home. The Maxes own the home, and it is their residence.

As of Tuesday evening, the effort had raised more than $20,000.

"Anyone who knows Doug knows that he is the epitome of a Stalwart Ram and is always willing to help others," the fundraising page reads in part. "Please help a fellow Ram and his family during their time of need."

