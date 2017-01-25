DBJ Offices: Tour KPMG's hip 'Ignition Center' downtown

Welcome to DBJ Offices! Today we're headed up to visit KPMG. (Photo: CAITLIN HENDEE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Just down the street from the Denver offices of professional services firm KPMG is a smaller, trendier office space that looks like it belongs in Denver's River North neighborhood rather than in the heart of the city's financial sector.

KPMG Ignition is the first of a new kind of office space the firm launched to house its more technology-inclined employees, such as those working in cloud solutions, for example.

The 22,000-square-foot office is located at 1001 17th St. and houses about 165 of KPMG's 700 Denver employees. Company principal Lou Trebino, who heads up the KPMG Ignition office, hopes to eventually expand it up to 28,000 square feet, a 25 percent increase.

The office features an open floor plan, breakout rooms and movable desks, as well as gaming tables and a patio seating area. A "digital wall" features various tablets and phones that can be used to demonstrate different apps for clients.

See photos and video at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ktj6Bo

