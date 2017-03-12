KUSA
Close

Death investigation at Denver apartment complex

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 2:02 PM. MST March 12, 2017

DENVER - Police are on the scene of a death investigation at a Denver apartment complex.

It's happening at the Lowry North apartment complex at 8001 E. 11th Ave.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but residents reported a heavy police presence at the complex around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. 

It's unclear if this is a suspicious death. 

9NEWS will update this story as more information is released. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories