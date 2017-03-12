Death investigation at Denver apartment complex

(Photo: Krystyna Biassou, 9NEWS)

DENVER - Police are on the scene of a death investigation at a Denver apartment complex.

It's happening at the Lowry North apartment complex at 8001 E. 11th Ave.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but residents reported a heavy police presence at the complex around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

It's unclear if this is a suspicious death.

