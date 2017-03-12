Death investigation at Denver apartment complex

DENVER - Police are on the scene of a death investigation at a Denver apartment complex.
It's happening at the Lowry North apartment complex at 8001 E. 11th Ave.
Details are extremely limited at this time, but residents reported a heavy police presence at the complex around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
It's unclear if this is a suspicious death.
9NEWS will update this story as more information is released.
#BREAKING #DPD officers are on-scene; 8000 Blk of 11th Ave, conducting a death investigation. Additional info will be given when available. pic.twitter.com/MKj9PZXqhV— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 12, 2017
