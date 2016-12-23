Death of mom, sons ruled a murder-suicide

A mother and her two young sons were found dead in a van after they were reported missing in Highlands Ranch early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office/Sky9)

The Douglas County Coroner said the mother found dead inside her family minivan with her two sons was a murder-suicide.

Jennifer Laber, 38, of Highlands Ranch was found with her sons 5-year-old Ethan and 3-year-old Adam. Each died of a single gunshot wound.

According to the their autopsy reports, both children also had oxycodone, oxymorphone and diphenhydramine in their system when they died.

Her husband, Ryan Laber, spoke about his wife's long battle with depression during a memorial. "Depression is a disease.

Ryan Laber says wife battled depression

It is insidious, coercive and often operates in silence," Ryan said. "Depression can alter reality and uproot every sensibility. We reached a point years ago where the darkness had subsided for a family to be born."

Investigators say Jennifer Laber bought a gun the last day all three were seen alive.

