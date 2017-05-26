KUSA
Deer Creek Canyon rock carving suspects caught on camera

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:34 AM. MDT May 26, 2017

KUSA - Colorado’s a beautiful state, and it deserves respect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared photos Friday morning of two people who they say definitely weren’t giving one well-traveled and beautiful Colorado open space the respect it deserves.

The two people are seen apparently carving a name onto a cliff near the Plymouth Creek Trail in Deer Creek Canyon.

The sheriff’s office says the pictures were taken just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

They want to find the two people in the photo to ask them some questions. You can reach the sheriff’s office at 303-277-0211, and reference case No. 17-12914.

