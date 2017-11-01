Denver agrees to pay $4.65 million to family of inmate who died in jail

Michael Marshall (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The city of Denver announced Wednesday that it has agreed to pay a $4.65 million settlement to the family of a Denver jail inmate who suffocated while he was being restrained during a psychotic episode in 2015.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office ruled last year that the six deputies involved in the Nov. 11 incident would not be prosecuted in the death of Michael Marshall, arguing they were not trying to hurt the 50-year-old, 112-pound man, whom he said became aggressive.

Two deputies and a watch commander involved in the incident were disciplined for violating department policy.

Marshall was booked into the Denver jail on a nonviolent infraction on Nov. 7, 2015. He was pronounced dead at Denver Health on Nov. 20, 2015 after spending several days on life support.

The Denver Medical Examiner ruled Marshall’s death a homicide, saying it was “as a result of complications of positional asphyxia to include aspiration pneumonia due to physical restraint by law enforcement due to agitation during acute psychotic episode,” according to a news release from the law firm representing Marshall’s family.

The family later said they intended to sue.

Per the settlement, the Denver Sheriff’s Department is also required to:

-Fund and fill two additional full-time positions for on-site mental health providers at the Denver County Jail

-Require annual training to deputies regarding mental illness

-Develop a protocol to ensure better communication regarding inmates experiencing mental illness

-Develop a protocol to allow family members to visit an inmate who has been taken to the hospital following an incident at a Denver jail

-Revise its mental health policy to require deputies to contact medical/mental health professionals when they encounter mental health concerns/issues

-Provide reports about this progress through December 2023

The Denver City Council will vote on the settlement on Nov. 13.

