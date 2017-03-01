Denver apartment building goes up in flames

(Photo: Sean Hakes)

KUSA - Fire ravaged an apartment building in the Hampden neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at Cherry Creek Greens Apartments around 4 p.m.

According to the Denver Fire Department, two floors were involved. It's unclear what building burned or how the fire started.

Fire near Havana and Parker in Denver @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/wpfTp5Y6vl — Sean Hakes (@seanhakes) March 1, 2017

The apartments are located at 10025 E Girard Avenue.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

