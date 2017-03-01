KUSA
Close

Denver apartment building goes up in flames

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 5:07 PM. MST March 01, 2017

KUSA - Fire ravaged an apartment building in the Hampden neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at Cherry Creek Greens Apartments around 4 p.m.

According to the Denver Fire Department, two floors were involved. It's unclear what building burned or how the fire started. 

The apartments are located at 10025 E Girard Avenue.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories