Denver architect to design 9/11 visitor center at the Pentagon

The Pentagon building is seen behind a portion of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. (Photo: ANDREW HARRER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Fentress Architects of Denver has been selected to design a $75 million visitor education center at the Pentagon.

The 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center will be a companion to the 9/11 memorial that opened on the grounds of the U.S. Department of Defense's headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, on Sept. 11, 2008.

On Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon's western side at 9:37 a.m. ET, killing 184 people. Less than an hour earlier, two other hijacked flights crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, leading to the deaths of 2,753 people. And hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, shortly after 10 a.m. that day, killing 44 aboard the jet.

The Pentagon visitor center site will be located under the flight path of Flight 77 and adjacent to both the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial and the 9/11 Pentagon Group Burial Marker in Arlington National Cemetery.

