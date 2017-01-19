Denver auditor's zoo report find issues with board of directors, use of recycled water

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A long-running spat between The Denver Zoo and the City Auditor's Office has been resolved with zoo officials agreeing to a series of auditors' recommendations.

Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien said in a statement released Thursday that all of the matters revealed in a formal audit of the zoo, which was originally met with resistance from zoo and city officials.

Among the issues raised by auditors were concerns over the use of recycled water for animals and the involvement of board members are among the issues pointed out in 's audit of the Denver Zoo, released Thursday.

The Denver Zoological Foundation operates and manages the zoo on behalf of the city.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p0w92

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)