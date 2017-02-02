Denver cathedral hosts prayer vigil 'to ease anxiety' over current events

(Photo: Matt Bell, KUSA)

KUSA - A place of worship in Denver is inviting anyone who'd like to participate to a prayer vigil meant to ease anxiety over current events causing concern in the U.S.

Church leaders at Saint John's Cathedral in Capitol Hill say in an effort to be a place of prayer, peace, sanctuary and connection, it will welcome people of all faiths and of none to gather in the building to sit together with gentle music to pray and hope together.

Saint John's Cathedral has about 3,000 parishioners and within that number is a group of refugees.

"Here at our cathedral we have a community of Sudanese Christians who worship here just as we do all, all the time," Interim Dean Fr. Ron Pogue said. "So, we wanted to open the doors of the cathedral, not to tell people how to pray, but to give people a quiet, safe, peaceful place to come and connect themselves to God and their concerns and their neighbors here and all across our land."

The five-day vigil started Wednesday and ends Sunday. For more information about their goals and what times they plan to meet, click here

Saint John's Episcopal Cathedral is located at 1350 Washington Street.

