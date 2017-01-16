Denver celebrating King legacy with annual 'marade'

Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X, March 26, 1964 (Photo: Wikipedia)

DENVER (AP) - Officials including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in the city's annual "marade".



Monday's combination march and parade will begin with a rally at the King memorial in City Park before setting out down Colfax Avenue and past the state Capitol to Civic Center Park.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.



Last year, demonstrators protesting the death of a man in Denver's jail briefly took over the stage at the event. The protesters yielded, but some in the crowd jeered Hancock when he spoke.



Organizer Vern Howard told 9NEWS last week that the protests led sponsors to pull up to $57,000 in funding for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission. Besides the marade, the commission also distributes scholarships.

For marade details, visit https://denv.co/2jgrV0o

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.