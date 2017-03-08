Denver Center names chairman to succeed Ritchie

Martin Semple has been named board chairman of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Martin Semple will fill the oversized shoes of Daniel Ritchie as chairman of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' board of trustees.

Semple is a partner with the Denver law firm of Semple, Farrington & Everall PC and has been the DCPA's legal counsel for more than 30 years.

Since 2007 he has been on the DCPA board and a trustee of the Helen G. Bonfils Foundation, an endowment that supports the Denver Center. He has been president of the foundation since 2015.

He will assume his new role in July.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lE4Kiu

