Denver church holding service for Pulse nightclub victims

DENVER - Monday will mark one year since a terrorist walked into a gay night club in Orlando and started shooting at random.

Sunday, on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack, a local church will honor the 50 people who died that night.

Mountain View United Church is holding a remembrance service from from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

It will also recognize the 12 transgender people who have been killed so far this year.

A special memorial is also being set up on the church's lawn for those who cannot attend the morning service and as a symbol of solidarity with LGBT community.

