Denver churches join city in push to stop gang violence

(Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

KUSA - Churches in Denver are teaming up with the city in an effort to stop gang violence.

The idea is for churches, if they want, to register as "safe havens" for people in the community. Any church that registers as a safe haven agrees to open their door in times of need.

The churches will then function as an emergency command center following a traumatic or gang-related incident.

"We want everyone to know the doors of the churches are open to anyone who needs healing," said Pastor Terrence Hughes, president of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance. "We will not be a prisoner to traumatic events of our community any longer."

Members from each participating church are being trained extensively for the program.

In the event a church is activated as a safe haven, members will be on site to provide professional support and connect residents with more in-depth services.

© 2017 KUSA-TV