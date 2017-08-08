Denver daycare provider charged in connection to baby's death

DENVER - A licensed daycare provider was formally charged in connection to the death of a 1-year-old that died in her care in June.

Stephanie Hill, 69, reportedly placed the child in a crib that contained several adult-sized bed sheets, according to a release from the Denver District Attorney.

The child was unresponsive when Hill did a bed check in the afternoon.

While the child's cause and manner of death is still undetermined, the Denver Coroner's Officer report said, "the unsafe sleeping environment most likely contributed to the victim's death."

Hill is facing one count of child abuse resulting in death-negligence, a felony.

She is out on bail on a $50,000 bond.

