Everyone came out to celebrate Denver K-9 Rex's retirement

Rex. (Photo: Ryan Haarer, KUSA)

DENVER - Pi Day has gone to the dogs. Or at least one specific police dog.

March 14 marks the retirement of Rex, an explosives K-9 for the Denver Sheriff Department. It was declared during his retirement ceremony that Tuesday would be “K-9 Rex Day” in Denver.

Rex’s resume includes working at the 2012 presidential debate, for Michelle Obama’s speaking engagement at Arapahoe High School, the Denver Broncos Super Bowl Parade in 2016, and at rallies for both presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016.

Rex was awarded with a city pin during his retirement ceremony, which he curiously sniffed before it was pinned to his police vest (not without a bit of squirming). He was petted and let loose to play with audience members afterward.

Ryan Haarer was there and streamed the whole ceremony on Facebook. It's worth a watch!

Can't see the video? Our bad, click here! http://bit.ly/2mWGeZt

© 2017 KUSA-TV