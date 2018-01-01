Denver fire crews battle smoke and flames from garage fire

Denver Fire Department on scene a garage fire in Park Hill. (Photo: Denver Fire/Twitter)

DENVER - Denver fire crews have a garage fire under control, and are beginning to search the structure.

The fire department responded to a fully-involved garage fire at 2081 Eudora Street, which is just east of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science near Colorado Boulevard and Montview Avenue.

Crews on scene began an offensive attack around 8:45 a.m., according to Denver Fire.

A few minutes after a tweet indicated crews were on scene, a second tweet stated the fire was under control and crews were beginning a primary search of the garage.

