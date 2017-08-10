Denver Fire helping investigators look into body found in elevator

The elevator's emergency button was pushed twice.

No one came to help.

That's what authorities report may have happened to 82-year-old Issak Komisarchik. It took a month for anyone to find him, but his body was eventually found in the elevator of a parking garage in southeast Denver on August 2.

Residents at the Woodstream Village Apartments said they approached management several times prior to August 2 about an odor coming from the parking garage. However, nothing came of the complaints until the day firefighters were called.

They found Komisarchik's body.

The area was roped off for construction and had signs posted.

Komisarchik’s family said he was known to have age-related mental health problems, which could explain why he disregarded the signs.

“I've never seen anything like this in my career as a Denver firefighter,” said Denver Fire Department spokesman Cpt. Greg Pixley.

Denver Fire is working with police investigators to answer two main questions: was Komisarchik the person who pressed the emergency call button and why did those calls go unanswered?

Logs show at 9:09 p.m. and 9:17 p.m. on July 6, the day after Komisarchik was last seen, someone pressed an emergency alarm in the elevator.

According to Pixley, pressing the emergency alarm will typically send an alert to an on-site security group or emergency monitoring agency who will then call the fire department's dispatch.

Denver Fire said it appears that never happened, and why it didn't is a top priority for investigators.

“It is a tragedy, but things like this don't happen often,” Pixley said. “If we were to find anything out that we can improve our methods or our means to provide a better service to the citizens of Denver, we will do that.”

Denver Fire said it never received a notification that the elevator in the parking garage was broken, and records show this specific one met the 2016 fire code requirements and was certified to run.

Both of those check marks weren't set to expire for months.

Managers of the Woodstream Village apartment complex did not answer most of 9NEWS’ questions on Thursday, instead opting for a statement.

It read:

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Komisarchik’s family and friends. The elevator cab where he was found is located in a parking garage that is under renovation construction and not currently in active use. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident with the local authorities.”



Calls to MEI Total Elevator Solutions, the company that manages the elevator where Komisarchik’s body was found, went unanswered.

© 2017 KUSA-TV