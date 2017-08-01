KUSA
Close

Denver Fire pulls two from Platte River

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 6:17 AM. MDT August 01, 2017

DENVER - At around 12 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department took a call for two missing adults in the Platte River. 

The search area spanned between 15th Street and Little Raven Street to 38th Avenue.

The Denver Fire Department quickly found one of the adult males who was transported to Denver Health.

Within an hour they were able to locate the second male near Confluence Park.

Both parties have been accounted for but their condition is unknown at this time. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories