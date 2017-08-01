Denver Fire pulls two from Platte River

Photo: file

DENVER - At around 12 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department took a call for two missing adults in the Platte River.

The search area spanned between 15th Street and Little Raven Street to 38th Avenue.

DFD searching the Platte River for two adult males. The search area is currently from confluence at 15th & Little Raven North to 38th Ave. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 1, 2017

The Denver Fire Department quickly found one of the adult males who was transported to Denver Health.

UPDATE: DFD found one adult male in water. He's being transported by Denver Health Paramedics. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 1, 2017

Within an hour they were able to locate the second male near Confluence Park.

Both parties have been accounted for but their condition is unknown at this time.

UPDATE: Second male found near the Confluence. Both parties are now accounted for. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 1, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV