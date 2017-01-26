Denver gunshot victim identified

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

DENVER - Authorities have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in Denver on January 25.

22-year-old Benjamin Lorenzo was shot in the early morning before being transported by ambulance from the 3900 block of Morrison Road to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound. The death is being considered a homicide.

Lorenzo is believed to be the only victim in the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

