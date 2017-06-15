Denver introduces program for safe LGBTQ+ spaces

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Denver is taking another step toward making the city safe for everybody with a new safe place program it is rolling out Thursday.

While it’s coming out during Pride Week (that weak pun wasn’t intended, we swear) it’s meant to help LGBTQ+ people feel safe year round with decals or signs that designate businesses as safe spots.

LGBTQ+ people that are a victim of a bias or hate crime can take refuge in these places, with the business committed to giving shelter and calling the police.

Denver is not the only city that will have such a program – Seattle has had one since 2015, and cities such as Tucson, Ariz. and Vancouver, Canada are adopting it as well.

A news conference at 2:30 p.m. will officially kick off the program, with decals for businesses handed out afterward.

