Denver introduces program for safe LGBTQ+ spaces

Tens of thousands of people will pack downtown streets this weekend with a 5-k race-- concerts-- and a parade to show off LGBT-Q pride at PrideFest 2017. And the city of Denver is looking to take a big step towards supporting them.

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 12:57 PM. MDT June 15, 2017

DENVER - Denver is taking another step toward making the city safe for everybody with a new safe place program it is rolling out Thursday.

While it’s coming out during Pride Week (that weak pun wasn’t intended, we swear) it’s meant to help LGBTQ+ people feel safe year round with decals or signs that designate businesses as safe spots.

LGBTQ+ people that are a victim of a bias or hate crime can take refuge in these places, with the business committed to giving shelter and calling the police.

Denver is not the only city that will have such a program – Seattle has had one since 2015, and cities such as Tucson, Ariz. and Vancouver, Canada are adopting it as well.

A news conference at 2:30 p.m. will officially kick off the program, with decals for businesses handed out afterward.

