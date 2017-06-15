Denver introduces "Safe places" program
Tens of thousands of people will pack downtown streets this weekend with a 5-k race-- concerts-- and a parade to show off LGBT-Q pride at PrideFest 2017. And the city of Denver is looking to take a big step towards supporting them.
KUSA 12:45 PM. MDT June 15, 2017
