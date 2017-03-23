Denver K9s sniff out 5.5 pounds of pot, meth

Kuko and Koda alerted deputies to several pounds of drugs inside a vehicle at the impound lot. (Photo: Denver Sheriff's Department)

DENVER - On National Puppy Day, two members of the Denver Sheriff's Department K9 Unit are getting a special shout out.

Kuko and Koda sniffed out several pounds of pot and meth while searching the vehicle impound lot recently.

They hit on an SUV and when deputies searched it they found 5.5 pounds of pot hidden under a spare tire in the back of the vehicle. They also found meth under the front seat.

Deputies could hardly believe there was so much. The sheriff's office says the drugs were handed over to the Denver Police Department to be destroyed.

Kuko and Koda, both Malinois, and a German Shepherd named Bolo were added to the K9 unit at the sheriff's office just last year. Their addition doubled the unit from 3 to 6 dogs.

All three were purchased from Europe and are trained to detect cell phones in addition to drugs.

After 15 weeks of training, the dogs were assigned to both the County Jail and the Downtown Detention Center, where they assist with regular searches. They also search vehicles that have been towed to the department’s Vehicle Impound Facilities.

To handle the dogs, the department selected three officers from within the department – chosen from a large pool of applicants. The dogs live with their handlers as pets, transforming into much-loved City workers each day.

