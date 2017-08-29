Denver man missing after traveling to Houston with Red Cross

(Photo: Corey Hixson Facebook)

KUSA - A Denver man who traveled to Texas with the Red Cross to help with flooding relief has gone missing, the organization says.

Corey Hixson was last seen around noon on Monday. He was in Houston with a disaster relief team in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Hixson didn’t return to duty after lunch Monday and didn’t sign out Monday after his shift, which was a red flag to Red Cross officials. He also didn’t sign in on Tuesday.

Hixson has been reported missing to Houston law enforcement, and a search has started in Texas, beginning with his hotel room.

According to the Red Cross, Hixson drove their emergency response vehicle down to Houston this weekend.

His family is asking people share his photo in hopes someone will recognize his face.

