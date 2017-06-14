1 seriously hurt in Denver multi-vehicle crash

DENVER - Denver Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that involved a semi at westbound Interstate 70 and Central Park, as the department tweeted.
One person has been reported with serious bodily injuries.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD investigating a multi-vehicle vs semi crash at WB I-70 & Central Park. 1 person reported w/serious bodily injuries. #Denver pic.twitter.com/M6uxHcnMQT— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 14, 2017
Keep watching this page at 9NEWS for further details.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs