1 seriously hurt in Denver multi-vehicle crash

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 4:18 PM. MDT June 14, 2017

DENVER - Denver Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that involved a semi at westbound Interstate 70 and Central Park, as the department tweeted.

One person has been reported with serious bodily injuries.

