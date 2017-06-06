Denver Police giving out Slurpee coupons

(Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - Summer’s here, and a Slurpee is probably starting to sound pretty good as things heat up.

And Denver Police has you covered.

The department tweeted out that you can ask an officer for Slurpee coupons. But you better jump on that, before they run out.

Slurpee coupons are here! Ask an officer for one... before they're all gone! Stay cool, #Denver! #WeGiveOutMoreThanCitations pic.twitter.com/ydE939ziaf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 6, 2017

The department also attached the hashtag #WeGiveOutMoreThanCitations.

