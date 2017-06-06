KUSA
Denver Police giving out Slurpee coupons

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 1:34 PM. MDT June 06, 2017

DENVER - Summer’s here, and a Slurpee is probably starting to sound pretty good as things heat up.

And Denver Police has you covered.

The department tweeted out that you can ask an officer for Slurpee coupons. But you better jump on that, before they run out.

The department also attached the hashtag #WeGiveOutMoreThanCitations. 

