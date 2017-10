Scene from an early morning shooting in the 5000 block of Tucson Way, Monday morning. (Photo: Doug Coulter)

DENVER - Denver Police responded to a shooting at the 5000 block of Tucson Way, early Monday morning.

According to a tweet released by police, one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Additional information about the shooting was not available.

