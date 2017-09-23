Denver police search for missing man

DENVER - A man with developmental disabilities is missing.

Denver police said William "Billy" Riegel was last seen Friday night around 10 p.m. walking near West Mississippi and South Tejon Street.

Riegel, 46, was wearing dark clothing, an orange Denver Broncos jacket and white shoes. He's 6'2 and approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Denver police.

