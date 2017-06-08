Denver police searching for missing 1-year-old last seen May 1st

DENVER - Denver Police are asking for help finding a one-year-old boy who was last seen on May 1st.

Samuel was experiencing some sort of medical issue when he was last seen with his mother about a month ago.

Since then, his mother has been found, but Samuel has not.

Samuel is described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of 7th Ave and Bellaire St in Denver.

Anyone with information on where Samuel might be is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.

