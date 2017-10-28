Denver Police searching for missing 25-year-old man

Photo of James Spain courtesy Denver Police

KUSA - Denver Police hope you can help them find missing 25-year-old man James Spain, last seen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

He was on foot walking near E. Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Himalaya Road in Denver.

Police said he was seen wearing a red and black hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Spain reportedly suffers from developmental disabilities.

If you or anyone you know has information about Spain, please contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 in reference to case 2017-724642.

