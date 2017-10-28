Denver Police searching for missing man

Chandra Gurung, 45, is last seen in the area of E. 56th Avenue and Dunkirk Street in Denver in the early hours of Friday morning, police said. (Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - Denver Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen early Friday morning in the area of E. 56th Avenue and Dunkirk Street.

Forty-five-year-old Chandra Gurung doesn't speak English, according to police.

He has brown eyes, brown hair and is 5-foot tall weighing 125 pounds.

If you have any information about where he may be, please call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 in reference to case number 2017-722586.

