Denver policy urges police officers to slow down and think

DENVER (AP) - Denver Police are asking for public feedback on a new policy that encourages officers to slow down and think.



Chief Robert White unveiled the policy Wednesday, as other departments are also reconsidering their use-of-force policies in the aftermath of high-profile clashes between the public and officers across the nation.



Denver's policy asks officers to think critically about whether physical force is needed in a situation. It urges them to keep a safe distance, consider other resources and wait for back-up when encountering a suspect.



White says the policy is different from past practice, in which officers were trained to quickly take control of a situation, which sometimes made things worse.



The policy prevents officers from firing at moving vehicles in most cases. White says officers will also receive ethics training.

