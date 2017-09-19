Denver Startup Week hopes to be bigger than ever

(Photo: Denver Startup Week)

KUSA - Denver Startup Week is nearly here and it's the largest startup event in the country.

Now in its sixth year, organizers are hoping to top last year's record-breaking attendance of more than 13,000 people and more than 300 events.

Just looking at the schedule can be overwhelming. There are sometimes a dozen events at one time for people to choose from, and they are all free. Many of them do fill up, so checking the site and registering is a good idea.

Part of how you can tell it's big is how the headliner events keep getting bigger. This year Mark Cuban is probably the biggest name, but there are plenty of others, including Casey Neistat, who has 7 million subscribers on YouTube.

And the sponsors' list keeps getting more diverse. This may be the only event in history sponsored by both the AARP and a bar where you can throw an ax at a tree stump.

You can even participate right now, right from your computer or smartphone by looking at, and voting on, companies who want to make a pitch during Startup Week. You don't have to be an expert, you can just watch the videos and vote for the ones you like best.



Each Tech Tuesday Scott Yates showcases new and emerging companies that are doing great things in Colorado, along with tech events. This post was written by BlogMutt, a company Scott founded. Do you want to see your business featured in a future #TechTuesday segment? Build an interesting business and then go to a startup event, and Scott may see you there.

