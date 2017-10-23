Denver up against 237 other places for Amazon's HQ2

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Colorado is up against 237 other cities and regions, in the fight to bring Amazon Headquarters to our state.

According to Amazon's website, the company received 238 proposals from cities and regions in 54 states, provinces, districts, and territories across North America.

Amazon says it expects to invest 5 billion dollars in construction for the area it chooses - and also says the second headquarters will include as many as 50 thousand high paying jobs.

The company is expected to choose the location for what's called HQ2 sometime next year.

