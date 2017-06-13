KUSA
Close

Denver wants feedback on social pot use

The city of Denver wants to hear from you when it comes to social pot. Last November, voters approved initiative 300.

Kyle Nelson, KUSA 9:50 AM. MDT June 13, 2017

KUSA - The city of Denver wants to hear your thoughts on social consumption of marijuana.

A public meeting will happen Tuesday night, June 13, at the Webb Municipal Office Building at 5:30 p.m. The city hopes to get feedback on more rules related to social pot consumption.

Initiative 300 was approved by voters last November. It's basically a pilot program allowing businesses to apply for a public consumption area.

There are restrictions, however. For example, marijuana dispensaries wouldn’t be able to apply for these permits because state law bans on-site consumption.

Also, marijuana and alcohol cannot be served in one place, preventing pot consumption at any business that holds a liquor license.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories