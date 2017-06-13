Denver wants feedback on social pot use

KUSA - The city of Denver wants to hear your thoughts on social consumption of marijuana.

A public meeting will happen Tuesday night, June 13, at the Webb Municipal Office Building at 5:30 p.m. The city hopes to get feedback on more rules related to social pot consumption.

Initiative 300 was approved by voters last November. It's basically a pilot program allowing businesses to apply for a public consumption area.

There are restrictions, however. For example, marijuana dispensaries wouldn’t be able to apply for these permits because state law bans on-site consumption.

Also, marijuana and alcohol cannot be served in one place, preventing pot consumption at any business that holds a liquor license.

