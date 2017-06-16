Denver Zoo CEO exits; no reason given

Shannon Block, former president and CEO of Denver Zoo, during a DBJ interview. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shannon Block, who has been president and CEO of Denver Zoo for more than three years, “is no longer leading the cultural institution,” the zoo announced late Friday in a curt statement.

The statement did not state a reason for Block’s exit, and a spokesman said the zoo would have no further comment.

Block's tenure at the zoo has been rocky at times, including a spat with the city auditor's office and an abandoned proposal to convert animal waste to electricity that sparked community objections.

Denny O’Malley will step in as interim CEO while a search is underway for a permanent successor, the zoo said. He was president and CEO of Craig Hospital until his retirement in 2009 and is a former chair of the Denver Zoological Foundation board of trustees.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal