Denver Zoo CEO exits; no reason given

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shannon Block, who has been president and CEO of Denver Zoo for more than three years, “is no longer leading the cultural institution,” the zoo announced late Friday in a curt statement.
The statement did not state a reason for Block’s exit, and a spokesman said the zoo would have no further comment.
Block's tenure at the zoo has been rocky at times, including a spat with the city auditor's office and an abandoned proposal to convert animal waste to electricity that sparked community objections.
Denny O’Malley will step in as interim CEO while a search is underway for a permanent successor, the zoo said. He was president and CEO of Craig Hospital until his retirement in 2009 and is a former chair of the Denver Zoological Foundation board of trustees.
