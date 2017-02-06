Denver Zoo comes close to setting an attendance record

(Photo: COURTESY DENVER ZOO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Zoo had its second-highest attendance record ever in 2016, the 120-year-old nonprofit announced Monday.

A "near-record" 1,989,956 people visited the attraction in 2016, which the zoo largely attributes to its traveling exhibit "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea." That exhibit featured 15 giant sculptures of marine life made from trash collected from beaches.

The zoo also said it "served" a total 2,050,819 people in 2016, with the term "served" including people who participated in outreach education programs in schools, libraries and community centers throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to have had such a successful year and are grateful for our guests’ ongoing support,” said Denver Zoo President and CEO Shannon Block. “We strive to inspire all of our audiences to love animals in support of our mission.”

