Denver's among the main cities luring away San Francisco workers

The four cities taking the most San Francisco workers are Portland, Seattle, Austin and Denver. (Photo: DAVID PAUL MORRIS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Even with its reputation as one of the centers of innovation and skilled talent in the country, San Francisco’s skyrocketing housing costs and ultra-high cost of living has driven some companies to reconsider setting up shop in the region, or to expand outside to other commercial centers — like Denver.

An example of a company looking towards greener – and cheaper – pastures include San Francisco-based Gusto, which opened up a Denver office in 2015.

Even financial services giant Charles Schwab has shifted thousands of jobs out to Denver and Austin.

Some cities and states have included sweeteners like tax incentives to lure companies out of the Bay Area bubble.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.